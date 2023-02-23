The groundhog did see its shadow, after all.

A snowy mix swept through the region Wednesday night, causing a slushy Thursday in a stark reminder that Old Man Winter isn’t quite finished with us this year.

"This presented itself as a tough storm," said Tim Hardy, Washington County deputy director of Public Safety in an email to The Post-Star. "Lots of areas received anywhere from 2 to 6 inches (and some with more in the northern parts of the county), much of which came with a heavy crust or slush, making it tough to remove."

Reports from the Weather Routing station in Glens Falls on Thursday showed that most areas stayed within the 3 inches to 5 inches range, with the highest accumulation coming from Hamilton County with 8 inches.

In addition to differences in snowfall, temperatures also varied by region.

“If you go up in elevation the temperature rises, which is unusual, but is not in these instances," said Brian Whitley, senior meteorologist/operations manager with Weather Routing. "This is kind of what we refer to as a ‘cold air drainage situation,’ where the cold air just kind of seeps downward into the Hudson Valley.”

Whitley explained that with lighter wind activity, colder air will naturally descend and settle into lower elevations, while warmer air rises into the higher places.

“With those light, northerly winds, that cold air keeps getting fed southward, and of course the sunshine through the clouds is trying to warm up the lower atmosphere, but it’s really struggling to do so,” he said.

Moving forward, Whitley said high temperatures will be around the low to mid 20s. Friday will be probably partly cloudy.

Whitley said that Saturday also looks to stay on the cooler side. The sun should shine for a bit before giving way to potentially more flurries.

“The next seven to 10 days, I can say, overall, we’re going to be in a pretty stormy pattern here,” he said. “Good news for the snowmobilers, the skiers.”

Don Leman, director of public affairs for Warren County, cautioned residents to stay vigilant during the coming winter weeks, as temperatures and wet, heavy snowfall can affect power lines.

"One concern our Office of Emergency Services folks have for the tail end of this storm is for power outages Friday and Saturday when below zero temperatures arrive for the first part of weekend," he wrote in an email. "Winds are expected to pick up, and with snow and ice on tree limbs, tree damage could cause power outages. Residents should prepare for a potential outage, charge cellphones and fill vehicle gas tanks if possible."

Both Hardy and Leman encouraged residents to subscribe to their respective county's alert apps to stay up to date on weather conditions and emergency services.

Although it has been a warmer-than-average winter, Whitley said the region is still on par with precipitation levels, which is good news for spring and early summer.

“Since the first of January, we’ve had 4.53 inches (of precipitation), and our normal would be 4.04,” he said. “But much more of that has been falling as rain instead of snow.”