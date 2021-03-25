Winterfest pays back $40,000 to Warren County because of event's success

LAKE GEORGE — Winterfest was so successful the organizers made enough money to pay back Warren County’s $40,000 investment in the February event.
“I thought it was going to net a small profit and I’m delighted to see how it successful it was,” said organizer Christian Dutcher at Monday’s Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee meeting.
He wants to expand the event to the months of December and January. He believes Winterfest could be a great complement to the Lake George Winter Carnival, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dutcher said the event succeeded in attracting new visitors. About 45% of the 165 people who filled out a survey said this was their first time visiting Lake George in the winter.
“It really shows that there’s an opportunity for the region to market itself in a slightly different way to attract more of that type of visitor in the winter months,” he said.
Dutcher and local hospitality businesses pulled the event together quickly last year after the carnival was canceled. People could buy wristbands to obtain discounts on a variety of socially distanced outdoor events, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and winter “fat tire” mountain biking, along with local dining and other activities.
Winterfest was a hit because people wanted to participate in activities that do not require a lot of planning, Dutcher said. They were looking to have an enjoyable weekend.
“People by and large wanted to escape the realities of COVID. They wanted to have a little bit of normality,” he said.
A total of 1,047 people bought passes, which resulted in $45,400 in gross sales revenues, according to a report submitted by Dutcher. The average income from each wristband was $58.73.
Most wristbands were bought by people from the Capital District and a 60-mile radius around New York City. About 42% of those surveyed stayed for two nights and 20% of visitors did not say overnight.
The event helped hospitality businesses avoid losses, Dutcher said.
Weekend occupancy rates for the hotels that submit data to the organization were 34.4%, compared with 44% in February 2020, according to data from the STR analytics firm.
Without the event, STR estimates hotel occupancy would have dropped to 29.4%. Room revenues would have dropped by about $1.115 million, according to the report, resulting in the loss of nearly $45,000 in occupancy tax money.
Dutcher said the cost to put on the event was about $121,000, with about $75,000 received through donations and pro bono services.
In the future, it should cost less, he said, now that organizers have a sense of what worked and what didn’t.
Warrensburg Superintendent Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, thanked the organizers.
“We certainly appreciate on a county level all the effort that was put in to make this a successful event,” he said.
