Winterfest pays back $40,000 to Warren County because of event's success

LAKE GEORGE — Winterfest was so successful the organizers made enough money to pay back Warren County’s $40,000 investment in the February event.

“I thought it was going to net a small profit and I’m delighted to see how it successful it was,” said organizer Christian Dutcher at Monday’s Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee meeting.

He wants to expand the event to the months of December and January. He believes Winterfest could be a great complement to the Lake George Winter Carnival, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutcher said the event succeeded in attracting new visitors. About 45% of the 165 people who filled out a survey said this was their first time visiting Lake George in the winter.

“It really shows that there’s an opportunity for the region to market itself in a slightly different way to attract more of that type of visitor in the winter months,” he said.

Dutcher and local hospitality businesses pulled the event together quickly last year after the carnival was canceled. People could buy wristbands to obtain discounts on a variety of socially distanced outdoor events, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and winter “fat tire” mountain biking, along with local dining and other activities.