WinterFest on tap for February in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Organizers of a Lake George event taking place over four weekends in February unveiled their name and a logo for the event on Friday.

WinterFest is offering visitors to enjoy socially-distanced outdoor events such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter “fat tire” mountain biking, along with local dining and other activities.

People will have the opportunity to purchase wristbands and sign up for activities in advance online through a website at www.lakegeorgewinterfest.com. The website will be launching soon, according to a news release.

The wristband will also serve as a ticket to horse-drawn carriage rides around Lake George and hot cocoa stations.

“WinterFest is the new way to get outside and really enjoy the wide variety of family-oriented socially-distanced recreational opportunities in the Lake George region of the Adirondacks,’’ said Christian Dutcher, who is organizing the event, in a news release.

“Our hotels are open and welcoming visitors. Our restaurateurs will be serving up great February food and drink specials while maintaining safety precautions. Local beers will be on tap, local bourbons poured. The WinterFest wristband will be your ticket to safe winter fun.”