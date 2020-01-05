'Winter wonderland' business eyeing Wood Park, says mayor

LAKE GEORGE — A company is interested in renting out the Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons for four months in 2021 for what Mayor Robert Blais is describing as a “winter wonderland” attraction.

Blais would not identify the company, but said at the Dec. 30 Village Board meeting that the attraction would operate during the months of January and February. The operator would like to reserve Wood park for four months because of the time it takes to set up and take down the attraction.

For the last two years, the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt festival has operated in the Festival Commons in early December. Blais said that attraction would be able to move to Beach Road.

Blais said the winter wonderland attraction would use an enormous amount of water.

“This company will use in excess of what the village uses in one year,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Blais said the owner of the company wanted to see if he could obtain a discounted water rate because of the volume he will be using and the fact that it would be during the winter — a period when the village does not have a lot of demand.

“There’s a lot to say for giving him a break for the amount of traffic he’s going to generate at a slow time of the year for us,” he said.