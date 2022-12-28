Winter winds battered Cole's Woods trail system; repairs ongoing

GLENS FALLS — The popular cross-country ski trail system in Cole's Woods sustained damage to electrical sources and trees in the winter storm on Christmas weekend.

A news release on Wednesday from Glens Falls city officials stated that the trails incurred damage from the harsh winter winds.

City Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard said there will be a different route for those using the paths until the necessary repairs and cleanup have been completed.

"The trails are open during the daylight. You just might have some slight detours," he said.

Girard said the trails are operational during the day and repairs are expected to be completed late Friday.

"All work is being done in-house by our own DPW and electrician," he said in an email.

Anyone who spots down lines should contact the DPW immediately, Girard urged.

"Just try and avoid where our crews are working and watch for down power lines. These lines are very low voltage but I don’t want anyone tripping over them," he said.

Cole's Woods is maintained not only by the city's DPW, but there is also a small local organization that works to keep the trails maintained. The group was founded in 1978 and is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

According to the Friends of Cole's Woods website, all of the maintainers voluntarily serve the organization and "recognize the value of having a trail system and woodland accessible to so many in the local communities."

"The Friends of Cole’s Woods not only fosters and promotes cross-country skiing but also supports the wide range of recreational activities that occur seasonally and annually within Cole’s Woods," the mission statement said. "By providing much of the maintenance and improvements within Cole’s Woods, the Friends demonstrates its commitment to encourage the continued free and public recreational use of the park."