Winter weather forces Fire and Ice cancellation again

GLENS FALLS — Once again the weather has forced the cancellation of the city's Fire and Ice celebration.

All four scheduled dates were canceled due to Mother Nature. The first Friday in the month was canceled for a similar storm, while the second and third dates were canceled due to unseasonably warm weather. 

According to a city news release, crews from the Department of Public Works are unable to clear the ice at Crandall Park for the final scheduled event due to the heavy snowfall. 

The celebration was set to feature music from DJ Peter Wilhelm and six bonfires tended by volunteers all around the ice, which was going to be specially lit for skating.

Mayor Bill Collins thanked all of the volunteers who worked to make the event a possibility and Garden Time, which donated a warming hut for this year's event that went unused.

Collins highlighted the efforts of Diana Palmer, 3rd Ward councilwoman, who created the event in 2019 and donated 22 gallons of hot chocolate for that year. 

