Winter weather advisory, storm watch issued as storms approach

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Glens Falls region as the first of a series of storms moves into upstate New York late tonight.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Thursday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Hamilton counties.

Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet will likely accumulate by Thursday afternoon. A winter storm watch is in effect for Essex County and points north, where a winter storm watch has been issued and up to a foot of snow is likely.

A second round of precipitation is predicted for Friday, but the latest forecast calls for that to be mainly rain in the Glens Falls area, though snow is likely to the north.

