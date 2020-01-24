Winter weather advisory issued for parts of region

Saturday will bring cold rain and sleet to the Glens Falls region, but areas to the north will likely see some snow accumulation.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Warren, Essex, Hamilton and northern Saratoga counties from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Precipitation is expected to arrive by early afternoon, with freezing rain, sleet and snow anticipated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight Saturday, higher elevations and areas to the north should see some snow, with up to 3 inches possible in northern Warren and parts of Essex and Hamilton counties.

The storm is expected to wrap up Sunday morning, with snow squalls and high winds possible as temperatures drop.

A quiet workweek is forecast weather-wise after the weekend.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 2 Angry 13