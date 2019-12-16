You are the owner of this article.
Winter weather advisory issued for incoming storm
Winter weather advisory issued for incoming storm

Lake George in the snow

Snow covers the shore of Lake George just north of Shepard Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3

 Don Lehman

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the region for early Tuesday to early Wednesday as another storm takes aim at the region.

The Glens Falls region is expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow from the storm, which will move in late Monday.

Areas to the south should expect more snow, with less to the north.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for Saratoga County and southern Warren and Washington counties, from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Extremely cold weather will move in after the storm.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

