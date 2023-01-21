Winter weather advisory in effect Sunday night for region

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from Sunday night until early Monday afternoon as another storm moves through the region.

Wet snow is expected with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and as much as 5 inches, according to an NY-Alert notification.

Snowfall rates may be a half-inch up to 1 inch per hour, mainly on Sunday night after 4 p.m. The high temperature on Sunday will be 36 degrees and low around 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Road conditions will be slippery and the weather could affect the Monday morning commute.

Rain and snow showers are likely before 2 p.m. before turning to rain in mid-afternoon and then back to rain and snow after 5 p.m. The high temperature will be around 37 degrees and around 22.