Mixed precipitation is forecast for the region on Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Warren and Washington counties through 7 p.m. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Slippery road conditions are expected. People should slow down and use caution when traveling.

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 39 degrees with a low of 13 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 35 degrees and low of 25 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 32.