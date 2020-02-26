Winter weather advisory in effect for Adirondacks

Higher elevations in the region could see up to a foot of snow by Thursday afternoon as a storm brings several bouts of wet weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Warren County and points north and west until 4 p.m. Thursday, with 3 to 6 inches likely for most but elevations over 2,000 feet seeing up to a foot.

The Glens Falls area and Washington and Saratoga counties will see mainly rain, with some sleet and snow possible. High winds of up to 40 mph are possible Thursday, and lake effect snow is expected on Friday before colder weather moves in for the weekend.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Hamilton and Herkimer counties from Thursday night to Friday afternoon because of lake effect snow bands and expected winds.

