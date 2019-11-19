{{featured_button_text}}
Municipal Center snow

Snow falls heavily at Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury on Tuesday morning.

Snow will linger longer than expected today, and heavy snow is expected to last until mid-afternoon.

A winter weather advisory that was initially slated to end at 10 a.m. has been extended until 2 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Up to 3 inches had fallen in Queensbury as of late morning. The National Weather Service reported 4 inches in the Lake Desolation area of Saratoga County as of mid-morning.

The heavy, wet snow was being blamed for power outages that left nearly 3,000 National Grid customers without electricity as of 11 a.m. Saratoga Springs, Northumberland, Kingsbury and Queensbury had the highest outages, with restoration expected by late Tuesday.

Snow played a part in dozens of accidents across the region Tuesday morning, with Route 50 closed for a time in Gansevoort and the Northway, Route 9 and Washington County Route 41 were also closed at times because of response to accidents.

Expect snow-covered roads to linger well into the evening.

For the latest on the weather and a full list of school closings, delays and service cancellations visit poststar.com/weather.

