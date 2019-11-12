{{featured_button_text}}

The Glens Falls region hasn't gotten the snow that was predicted, but a bout of sleet and freezing rain is making roads slick for the morning commute.

A freezing rain advisory was issued for Tuesday morning, and precipitation turned to snow around Glens Falls and Queensbury that will last for several hours before coming to an end by early afternoon.

Areas to the north and west of Glens Falls got several inches of snow, with another inch or two expected. Central and southern Washington County got sleet but no measurable snow.

A number of schools in the region were delaying opening and some have opted for closures.

Police reported a number of accidents on area roads early Tuesday, including one on the Northway in the northbound lanes near Exit 22 that occurred at 5:30 p.m.

Record cold will move in behind the storm, with lows falling to near zero tomorrow morning in parts of the Adirondacks. Lake effect snow is expected in parts of western New York and the western Adirondacks.

