Winter weather advisories, warnings issued as storms approach

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Glens Falls region as the first of a series of storms moves into upstate New York.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Thursday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Hamilton counties. A winter storm watch follows starting at 3 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet will likely accumulate by Thursday afternoon. A winter storm warning is in effect for Essex County and points north, where a winter storm watch has been issued and up to a foot of snow is likely.

A second round of precipitation is predicted for Friday, with the latest forecast calling for several inches of snow in the Glens Falls area and areas to the north.

For the latest on the weather and school closings or delays visit poststar.com/weather.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 6