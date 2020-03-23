You are the owner of this article.
Winter weather advisories issued for region
90917461_1679562245519902_5176008986993885184_o.jpg

Snow covered roadways are seen in Saratoga County.

 courtesy Saratoga County

This may be winter's last grasp as heavy snow has coated roadways turning spring-like conditions back to winter.

Winter storm advisories have been issued until 2 a.m. for Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected with more in the higher elevations. Essex County has an advisory issued until 4 a.m.

Another storm that could bring snow is expected late Wednesday. 

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

