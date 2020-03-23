Winter weather advisories issued for region

7 Day Forecast
This may be winter's last grasp as heavy snow has coated roadways turning spring-like conditions back to winter.
Winter storm advisories have been issued until 2 a.m. for Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected with more in the higher elevations. Essex County has an advisory issued until 4 a.m.
Another storm that could bring snow is expected late Wednesday.
