Winter storm watch Issued for Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night in the region.

Heavy mixed precipitation possible with a total snow and sleet accumulation of up to two inches, although up to four inches in possible in the southern Adirondacks.

Ice accumulations of a quarter to half an inch possible, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

According to the weather service, those affected areas include the southern Adirondacks, Lake George, the Saratoga region, eastern Schenectady and southern Saratoga counties.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible, according to NOAA.

Check back for updates as they become available.

