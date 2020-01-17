You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winter storm watch issued for Saturday, Sunday
0 comments

Winter storm watch issued for Saturday, Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury snow

Snow falls in Queensbury on Thursday, Jan. 16. A bigger storm is on tap for Saturday.

 Don Lehman

A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as a winter storm is expected to arrive by early afternoon.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of the region, with the Glens Falls area expected to get 5 to 10 inches by the time it winds down early Sunday. Higher elevations could see heavier accumulations.

The storm watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Bitter cold is expected to move in by early Monday, with lows well below zero in much of the Adirondacks until more moderate temperatures arrive for mid-week.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News