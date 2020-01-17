Winter storm watch issued for Saturday, Sunday

A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as a winter storm is expected to arrive by early afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of the region, with the Glens Falls area expected to get 5 to 10 inches by the time it winds down early Sunday. Higher elevations could see heavier accumulations.

The storm watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Bitter cold is expected to move in by early Monday, with lows well below zero in much of the Adirondacks until more moderate temperatures arrive for mid-week.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.