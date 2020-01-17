Winter storm watch issued for Saturday, Sunday

A winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as a winter storm is expected to arrive by early afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of the region, with the Glens Falls area expected to get 5 to 10 inches by the time it winds down early Sunday. Higher elevations could see heavier accumulations.
The storm watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Bitter cold is expected to move in by early Monday, with lows well below zero in much of the Adirondacks until more moderate temperatures arrive for mid-week.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com