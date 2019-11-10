{{featured_button_text}}

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern parts of the Glens Falls region, with up to 8 inches of snow expected late Monday into Tuesday.

The entire region is expected to see some snow accumulation from the storm that will arrive Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Warren, Essex, and Hamilton counties, where up to 8 inches is likely by Tuesday morning.

Areas to the south, including Glens Falls and much of Washington and northern Saratoga counties, could get up to 6 inches.

The storm will usher in record cold temperatures for mid-week, with lows in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
1
5
11
7

Tags

Load comments