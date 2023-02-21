A winter storm watch is in effect for northern Warren and Washington counties.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulations could be 5 to 8 inches and a light glaze coating of ice is possible.

The storm will take place from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Travel could become very difficult.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected Wednesday evening and it may change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The high temperature is forecast for near 40 on Wednesday and 36 on Thursday.