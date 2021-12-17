 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winter storm warning issued for Warren County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties.

The weather service had already placed the entire Glens Falls area under a winter weather advisory, effective from 11 a.m. on Saturday through Sunday at 7 a.m. That was upgraded to a winter storm warning for Warren, Hamilton and Essex counties at 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning.

Heavy snow is forecast, with the area expected to get 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall rates could approach an inch per hour on Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service website.

Travelers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The snow moves out on Sunday morning and the high temperature will be 31 degrees.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News