Winter storm warning issued for Warren County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties.

The weather service had already placed the entire Glens Falls area under a winter weather advisory, effective from 11 a.m. on Saturday through Sunday at 7 a.m. That was upgraded to a winter storm warning for Warren, Hamilton and Essex counties at 3:33 a.m. Saturday morning.

Heavy snow is forecast, with the area expected to get 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall rates could approach an inch per hour on Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service website.

Travelers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The snow moves out on Sunday morning and the high temperature will be 31 degrees.

