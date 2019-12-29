Winter storm warning issued as ice storm approaches
Areas in pink face a winter storm warning for Sunday afternoon, all of Monday and part of Tuesday. Areas in lighter purple are under a winter weather advisory and darker purple under an ice storm warning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the region as a storm that will bring significant freezing rain is expected to move into the Northeast later Sunday.

The warning calls for up to a three inches of snow and sleet as well as a quarter to half-inch of ice.

The ice will be the bigger problem, as it will likely cause major travel problems and will be heavy enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines in places. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph will add to the scenario.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is in effect for Warren, Washington, Essex, Hamilton and central and northern Saratoga counties.

State officials have ramped up Department of Transportation crews to prepare for a long-duration storm

