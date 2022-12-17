Winter storm leaves little snow, but many power outages

Many residents in Warren and Washington counties were still without power on Saturday after the snowstorm.

As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, National Grid’s power outage maps indicated that 2,477 Washington County residents were without power and there was not an updated time of restoration as the company was “assessing the condition.”

The numbers of customers affected is updated on the power company’s website every 5 minutes, but as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, 6,620 customers were without power in Warren County, as well as 240 Saratoga County residents. Power was expected to be restored at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Warren County and in Saratoga County at 6 p.m.

“Our upstate New York field force is actively assessing and repairing damage in an effort to quickly and safely restore service to customers in eastern and northern New York impacted by Friday and Saturday’s winter storm. The safety of our customers remains a top priority. If you notice a downed power line, assume it is live,” the website’s 3 p.m. update stated.

A dispatcher with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said no major accidents occurred in the county due to the storm, but “quite a bit of damage was done.”

The dispatcher said he worked overnight during the bulk of the storm and received “a lot of calls for trees down or blocking traffic in the roadway or trees on power lines.”

He said Friday’s day shift also fielded “quite a bit of calls about trees down as well as people got up and got moving for the day.”

A New York state alert on Friday morning stated that on the northbound side of the Northway, just south of Exit 25 in the town of Chester, the left lane was closed at 10:05 a.m. due to a fallen tree. The lane was reopened about 10 minutes later.