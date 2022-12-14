Winter storm is set to hit Thursday night

GLENS FALLS — Vehicles without snow tires might want to avoid hitting the roads this weekend as a front of winter weather moves into the area.

A winter weather warning is set to take effect on Thursday at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The storm remains a winter weather watch for now and snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Albany. The higher elevations could see upwards of 7 inches.

"Tavel may become very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather statement said.

In preparation for the storm, at the Glens Falls Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Fourth Ward council member Ben Lapham brought sidewalk issues community members had after the last storm to the council's attention.

Resident Kate Roos was in attendance and said she heard complaints regarding west side sidewalks downtown. She brought photos to the council of the area following the last storm.

"The sun shines on the east side so those sidewalks are all clear. On the opposite side, they aren't clear," she said.

The west side sidewalks are a topic of concern for Roos, who said it was for the safety of all.

"I like to get dressed up and I don't like to wear these clunky boots in the snow and I am sure other people don't, but we want to be safe and enjoy downtown," she said.

According to the city's website, it is the building owner's responsibility to remove snow accumulated during storms within a set amount of time.

"Property owners are required to remove snow from the sidewalks on their property within five hours of the end of the storm or 1 p.m. the next day, should the storm end during the night," the regulation states.

Mayor Bill Collins said the city's Department of Public Works will be busy throughout the weekend and urged any citizens with questions about snow removal to call the DPW at 518-761-3834.

In a news release from City Communications Director Tim Drawbridge, he said the city is asking for all of the community's help in being safe during the duration of the storm.

"We continue to monitor the latest changes in the forecast provided by the National Weather Service in Albany as well as all the local media outlets,” said Tom Girard, DPW superintendent for the city.

Girard is asking residents in the city to help the DPW with snowplowing efforts by doing the following before the snow begins:

Make sure all sporting equipment is removed from city streets. Anyone removing a basketball hoop setup should make sure the basketball hoop is not hanging over the curb. City trucks are large and need room to maneuver.

Move any lawn bags so they are between the curb and the sidewalk.

Specifically for plow drivers who plow for or own their own snow removal service, when plowing parking lots and driveways, do not push snow to the opposite side of a city street.