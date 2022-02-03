Winter storm coming, DPWs ready

A winter storm warning is in effect starting Thursday into Friday with an expected accumulation anywhere between 8 to 12 inches.

With an 80% chance of precipitation, it is likely there will be a mix of sleet and freezing rain with a moderate to high chance of snowfall to hit the southern Adirondacks, according to the National Weather Service.

A rain and snowline will blow into the Capital Region and northern counties late Thursday afternoon with a mixture of rain and sleet to eventually give way to snow heading into Friday.

Glens Falls and areas further north can expect snow up to 20 inches, while southern Saratoga County and the Albany area can expect around 10 inches, according to Brian Whitley, operations manager and meteorologist for the Glens Falls-based Weather Routing Inc.

While the storm will begin to taper off late Friday night, prolonged conditions may persist into Saturday with a possible half-inch of sleet on top of the snow.

So far, the snowfall for the Glens Falls region is significantly lower than previous years. The last storm to hit the Glens Falls region amounted to a mere 6 inches of snow. As of Thursday, the region has only had 13.9 inches of snow compared to the average of about 38 inches.

Last year, total snowfall amounted to 48.2 inches.

“It’s been a rough year. Even though snowfall has decreased this year compared to other winters, we’re seeing a fair amount of overtime plow trucks chasing snow flurries,” said Mark De Mers, deputy highway superintendent for the town of Queensbury.

This winter has been unpredictable, which makes consistent snowplowing operations somewhat challenging. While December was the sixth-warmest to date, January turned out to be colder than average.

Is decreased snowfall a good thing for highway departments in the region?

“The last snowfall fooled us. It would be nice if it was all dumped at once,” De Mers said.

Despite this, the town of Queensbury has been able to stay within its annual snow removal budget of about $250,000. This annual budget accounts for mostly the application of rock salt to roads as well as brine, used as a preliminary action to battle potential ice.

“These storms are unpredictable. We make sure we have drivers out before it hits and more ready to go all hours of the morning,” a worker in the Queensbury highway superintendent’s office said.

Even before the storm, conditions have to be good in order to effectively treat the roads. If temperatures fall below 30 degrees, brine becomes somewhat useless, according to De Mers. Queensbury has about 18 to 19 trucks in its fleet ready to go.

In terms of pre-storm preparation for the upcoming storm, many roads in local counties have been treated.

“We started yesterday. Most of the roads in Lake George and Glens Falls are done. We’re still missing a few in North Creek,” said Kevin Hajos, superintendent of the Warren County Department of Public Works.

Warren County has updated its fleet with a two-stage plow, a truck equipped with a second blade no bigger than 3 inches, which allows for tackling potholes, indents and other imperfections in the road.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0