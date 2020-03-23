Winter roars back with late March snowstorm

7 Day Forecast
This may be winter's last gasp as heavy snow coated roadways, turning springlike conditions back to winter.
According to the National Weather Service weather spotter reports, the area received 9.5 inches in Gansevoort; 9.4 inches in Warrensburg; 9.2 inches in North Creek; 8.5 inches in North Hebron; 8 inches in Queensbury; 8 inches in Granville and 7.3 inches in Whitehall.
Lesser amounts were reported farther south, with 6.1 inches reported at Albany International Airport and 5.5 inches reported in Clifton Park.
Winter storm advisories were issued into early Tuesday morning across the region.
Another round of precipitation is expected by midday Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow and continuing with scattered showers into Thursday.
The weekend will offer a similar forecast with rain starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday before transitioning to snow showers late Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures will range in the high 40s to low 50s for highs and dipping below or around freezing overnight.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
