Winter roars back in late March snowstorm

This may be winter's last gasp as heavy snow has coated roadways turning spring-like conditions back to winter.
According to the National Weather Service weather spotter reports: 9 inches has fallen in Lake Desolation and Warrensburg; 8 inches in Glens Falls; 7.8 in Hartford; 7.7 in Granville; 7.6 in Wilton; 7.5 in Queensbury; 7.3 in South Glens Falls and 7 in Greenwich.
Another storm that could bring snow is expected late Wednesday.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
