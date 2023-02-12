LAKE GEORGE — Waves rippled onto Shepard Park Beach on Sunday and the Lake George Winter Carnival’s on-ice events for coming weekends have been canceled.

The cancellation came via a post on Monday to the Lake George Winter Carnival Facebook page. Nancy Nichols, carnival co-chair, said there’s always next year for ice events.

“We aren’t ice dependent and that’s OK because there’s still ways for people to enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

In the early afternoon on Sunday, kids waddled in their ski pants and winter coats to the dock of Shepard Park Beach to peer over the edge and watch the waves roll in.

Nichols said the event still attracted many for the weekend, hours before the kickoff of the Super Bowl.

“We have seen over the last 20 years or so a decline in people the second Sunday because of the game,” she said. “People have things to do before a bunch of people arrive for the game so we usually see a few less people on Sunday.”

Nichols, her bright spirit still vibrant on the carnival's second weekend, was busy helping with a carnival tie-dye event.

Five-year-old Milania D. and her family (who preferred that their daughter's last name not be published) were being assisted my Nichols, and the youngster said she was highly satisfied with all the carnival had to offer.

“I did tie-dye, I did karaoke to ‘Dance Monkey,’” she said.

Milania also partook in the make-your-own-ice cream sundae, decorate-your-own cupcake and also stopped by at her favorite attraction, the Ice Castles in nearby Charles R. Wood Park.

Nichols said it was wonderful to see so many enjoying the events and that continues to show Lake George being a 365-day-a-year tourist destination.

“It’s been amazing. People have been milling around and enjoying the ice cream, the cupcakes, the tie-dye. There’s always something to enjoy,” she said.

Although there was a cold breeze Sunday, the sun that melted the chances for on-ice races kept people warm as they made their way around Shepard Park.

Nichols said there is always next year.

As classic rock hits echoed from the speaker atop the park’s restrooms, Nichols added that she has heard quite a bit of positive feedback from both local residents and visitors to the area.

“Yesterday, I was speaking with a family here from Seneca Falls. They came to get away,” she said. “Locals know what we have to offer and people who come from out of town love the scenery. Our goal is that everyone who visits enjoys their time and have a lasting impression.”

In the later half of the afternoon, eight people took part in the Polar Plunge into the lake. Immediately following, the skillet toss and keg toss were held.

“Today has been the busiest Sunday I’ve seen in the 20 years since we’ve seen less attendance on Super Bowl Sunday,” she said.

Nichols remains optimistic for the two remaining weekends of the carnival.

“If they leave with a smile, we’ve done our job,” Nichols said.