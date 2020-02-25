Winter break week brought lots of snowmobilers to Warren County

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino knew that the recent snow, which opened most local trail systems for the first time this winter, would bring snowmobilers out of hibernation for the Presidents Day holiday week.
But when he drove by the restaurants along the South Warren Snowmobile Club trail system over the weekend, the parking lots full of snowmobiles drove home just how important good winter weather is to the region's off-season economy. And his bed-and-breakfast had a number of guests staying to ride the trails.
"The parking lots were packed with snowmobiles," he said. "We had a great two weekends in a row."
Mike Zilm, president of the South Warren Snowmobile Club, said the club's annual poker run and opening of the trails that access the village of Lake George and the Lake George Winter Carnival brought out good numbers of riders.
"Everybody was dying to get out. The trails were in great shape," he said. "We were able to capture one weekend of the (Lake George) Winter Carnival, which was great."
Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said trail system connectors between the various club trail systems were opened in recent weeks thanks to the recent snow, which allowed riders to get from South Warren to North Warren and Schroon Lake trails, as well as to Washington County.
Snowmobiling has a $245 million economic impact in the Adirondacks, with over 40 percent of snowmobilers booking at least one overnight trip during the winter, Conley said. It was too early to say what impact the holiday week had this month, but she said anecdotal reports were good.
Zilm said he was optimistic that South Warren's trails would remain ridable for a while longer despite the recent warmth. Club trail groomers were out Sunday night working on some heavily trafficked spots, and some forecast snow this week could help solidify conditions.
"We have a pretty good base right now," he said.
The Warren County Bikeway snowmobile connector in Lake George was open for last weekend, but the gates have since been closed because of a lack of snow.
The Lake George Winter Carnival and North Warren Chamber of Commerce's annual "Krazy Downhill Derby" sled race at Dynamite Hill, drew large crowds of visitors to the county last weekend as well.
So far, the county's winter revenue indicators are showing that visitors were coming to region despite the lack of snow for much of winter and a January thaw.
Merlino said the Smith Travel Report survey of lodgers showed a 8.6% increase in Warren County for January when compared to last year, while Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said occupancy tax receipts were up 7% for the year as of last week.
Sales tax receipts for January in Warren County were also on the upswing so far this year, Swan saying that a 6.5% increase for January equaled a $250,000 increase over January 2019.
