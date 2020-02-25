Winter break week brought lots of snowmobilers to Warren County

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino knew that the recent snow, which opened most local trail systems for the first time this winter, would bring snowmobilers out of hibernation for the Presidents Day holiday week.

But when he drove by the restaurants along the South Warren Snowmobile Club trail system over the weekend, the parking lots full of snowmobiles drove home just how important good winter weather is to the region's off-season economy. And his bed-and-breakfast had a number of guests staying to ride the trails.

"The parking lots were packed with snowmobiles," he said. "We had a great two weekends in a row."

Mike Zilm, president of the South Warren Snowmobile Club, said the club's annual poker run and opening of the trails that access the village of Lake George and the Lake George Winter Carnival brought out good numbers of riders.

"Everybody was dying to get out. The trails were in great shape," he said. "We were able to capture one weekend of the (Lake George) Winter Carnival, which was great."