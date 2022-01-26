 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wing Fest returning to downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Wing Fest is returning to downtown Glens Falls in April after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature restaurants competing to have the best wings. Tasting is from noon to 3 p.m. and an awards ceremony at the bandstand in City Park at 3:30 p.m. will close out the event. There will also be live music in downtown Glens Falls.

This year’s event is dedicated to Michael DuBray, also known as DeeJay DuBray, who helped found the event and served as its chairman and champion for many years. He died on Jan. 10 and will be honored during Wing Fest.

Restaurants are invited to participate by applying online at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

Tasting tickets are $1 each, and the number of tickets to taste varies by restaurant.

Participating downtown restaurants will serve from their storefronts, and restaurants from outside the city will serve from locations along Glen, Ridge, Bay and Maple Streets and in City Park.

This event is produced by the Glens Falls Collaborative with major support from the city of Glens Falls and the Glens Falls Business Improvement District.

