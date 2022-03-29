Wing Fest announces more details for April 30 event

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative has announced more details about this year’s Wing Fest, which is back after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on April 30 from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Glens Falls and feature a competition between restaurants for the best wings. An awards ceremony will conclude the event at 3:30 p.m. There will also be live music.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Michael DuBray, also known as DeeJay DuBray, who helped found the event and served as its chairman and champion for many years. He died in January and will be honored during Wing Fest. There will be a new competition called the Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition. It will take place at 2 p.m. on Glen Street. Competitors will pay a registration fee of $25 that will go into the Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights. Register at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the City Park Bandstand, which will include the National Anthem sung by the St. Mary-St Alphonsus School Choir and a proclamation by Mayor Bill Collins proclaiming the day to be "DeeJay Mike DuBray Day". The Kiwanis club of Glens Falls will be making a scholarship announcement and presentation to a Key Club student.

Restaurants can still sign up for the event by applying online at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

Tasting tickets are $1 each, and the number of tickets to taste varies by restaurant. Participating downtown restaurants will serve from their storefronts, and restaurants from outside the city will serve from locations along Glen, Ridge, Bay and Maple Streets. There will be entertainment in City Park including live music.

Voting will take place online at glensfallscollaborative.com. QR codes for voting will be displayed around town and votes must be cast by 3 p.m.

This year’s “celebrity judges” include Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, Councilman at-Large Jim Clark; Bridie Farrell, four-time Olympic trial speed skater from North Creek who holds three American records and is the founder of NY Loves Kids; and chef Armand Vanderstigchel of Brasserie Benelux on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, who is also a published cookbook author.

Also available is a commemorative shirt design available in different styles. Visit https://www.storessimple.com/hallwearstores/15889 to order one.

