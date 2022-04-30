Wing Fest and Arts District brings Glens Falls community together

GLENS FALLS — Downtown Glens Falls came alive on Saturday as Wing Fest made a triumphant comeback, and the city’s arts district unveiled a new public art installation.

Wing Fest is put on by the Glens Falls Collaborative and features restaurants competing to see who makes the best chicken wings.

The annual food festival did not take place the last two years due to COVID-19.

While Wing Fest was taking place, there was a small gathering to celebrate the unveiling of a new public art installation on the corner of Warren and Ridge Streets, near Centennial Circle.

The Glens Falls Arts District organization has been working over the last few years to connect the city together through an arts community, symbolized by an arts trail.

When completely built out, the trail will extend from the Chapman Museum to The Hyde Collection, and along the trail, the public will find pieces of art, such as murals, painted electric boxes and now, an oversized, painted Adirondack chair.

The chair, which was built and donated by the Adirondack Folk School, was transformed through the work of local award-winning artist Anthony Richichi, who painted the chair a shade of blue, and with an image of downtown Glens Falls at dusk.

It took Richichi about two months to complete the project.

“I would get in once or twice a week to paint it. It was actually commissioned in 2019, then COVID hit which halted everything. I got it done last summer,” the artist said.

The city of Glens Falls and the Arts District commissioned Richichi.

A plaque commemorating Kathy and Michael Clarke, who sponsored the installation, was placed near the back of the chair.

Kate Austin-Avon, Glens Falls Arts District co-chairwoman and active community member, said on Saturday that the arts district is comprised of 14 different arts organizations.

The arts trail was initially imagined by Jacquiline Touba, Austin-Avon said.

Austin-Avon also said that the district faced some roadblocks due to lack of funds, but has been promised $125,000 from the $10 million of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding that the city was awarded in 2016.

Other important arts institutions that have been recognized in the district and will be connected through the trail are The Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street, World Awareness Children’s Museum, Cool Insuring Arena, The Park Theater and the Charles R. Wood Theater.

In addition to the recently unveiled Adirondack chair, residents of Glens Falls can also expect three major murals depicting Adirondack scenery nature that will be painted on the side of the building where Domino’s Pizza is, and two locations on Warren Street, including five panels on the side of a church.

Austin-Avon also said that three more electric boxes will be painted in the coming months.

This year’s Wing Fest was dedicated to the late and popular local deejay Michael DuBray, who passed away in January.

An inaugural event called the “Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition” took place at 2 p.m. on Glen Street, which raised money for a scholarship fund in his name.

People also got to taste various wings and vote on their favorites. There were four categories and two winners for each under “Judge’s Choice” and “People’s Choice.”

Judges chose Gourmet Cafe for the best wings category, while The Bullpen Tavern won the best wings award under people’s choice. (See list of winners in box.)

