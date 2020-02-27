Winds pick up, power outages growing

National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas were dealing with more than 1,000 local power outages as of Thursday morning, and the outage list was expected to grow throughout the day as winds become an issue.

NYSEG had nearly 700 customers in eastern Washington County who lost power Thursday morning, with the towns of Jackson, Salem and Hebron having the biggest issues. Restoration was expected later Thursday morning.

National Grid was dealing with over 2,000 out in the Adirondacks and Glens Falls region, with Corinth, Cambridge and Hadley the worst off locally.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Winds of up to 50 mph are expected Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday for northern Warren County as well as Hamilton and Essex counties, while a blizzard warning has been issued for Thursday night and Friday for Hamilton and Herkimer counties as lake effect snow squalls kick up.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected for the southern Adirondacks, with higher elevations getting more.

Much colder weather is predicted for Friday and the weekend.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0