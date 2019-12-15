Winds knock out power, snow coming

About 700 people in Warren County were without power on Sunday evening because of the high winds.

The outages were centered around the Warrensburg area, according to National Grid. Power was expected to be back on late Sunday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported some power lines down.

The warm weather and rain of this weekend will give way to cold and wind for the beginning of the work week, and a snowstorm is forecast to roll in on Monday night.

At least several inches of accumulation is expected in the Glens Falls region by the time the storm departs late Tuesday. Areas to the south could see some mixing, and winter weather advisories will likely be issued as the forecast becomes more clear.

Extreme cold and lake effect snow will follow behind the storm, with high temperatures Thursday not expected to hit the 20s. The cold will linger through the weekend.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

