 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winds down some power lines, cause scattered outages
0 comments
top story

Winds down some power lines, cause scattered outages

{{featured_button_text}}

High winds and rain downed power lines and caused some scattered outages in the region on Friday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were some utility lines on trees in Glens Falls, Queensbury, Johnsburg and Lake Luzerne.

Power lines were down on Gurney Lane in Queensbury and there was a report of a chimney fire, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 141 National Grid customers in Warren County were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. A total of 62 customers in Washington County had no electricity. They were expected to get power back at 10 p.m.

Saratoga County had 335 customers in the dark with the lights expected to be back on at 11 p.m.

A high wind advisory was in effect for those three counties until 4 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday’s high temperature will be 69 degrees with a 40% chance of showers. The low will get down to 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny, but cooler, with the high temperature getting up to 57 degrees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thurman Town Board meeting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News