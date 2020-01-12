Wind, ice advisories in effect
0 comments

Wind, ice advisories in effect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The weekend's wild weather will continue with high winds and freezing rain in parts of the region.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusts could bring down trees and utility lines.

While temperatures soared above 60 south of Saratoga Springs, they are hovering around freezing north of Lake George, and freezing rain is possible.

A cold front will move through Sunday, and temperatures will drop into the low 20s by early Monday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News