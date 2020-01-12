Wind, ice advisories in effect; Power outages, damage reported

The weekend's wild weather will continue with high winds and freezing rain in parts of the region.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusts have brought down trees and utility lines in parts of the region, and numerous fire departments are responding to calls around the region as of early afternoon.

Sporadic power outages have been reported throughout Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

Saratoga County has been the hardest hit so far with more than 2,200 customers without electricity. Nearly 1,300 of those customers are located in in Edinburg with a restoration time of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to National Grid. Corinth, Greenfield and Hadley were also reported more than 100 customers without power. More than 500 customers are without power in Saratoga Springs as well.

NYSEG reported outages in the region as well, with about 100 down in Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.

National Grid is reminding customers to never touch downed power lines and always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.