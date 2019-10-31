{{featured_button_text}}

A strong storm will bring heavy rain and high winds to the region later Thursday and into Friday.

A wind advisory and flood watch have been issued for northeast New York as a cold front approaches warm weather that has lingered this week.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph, which could bring down trees and limbs and cause power outages. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Up to three inches of rain is forecast Thursday and Friday, which could push streams over their banks. The flood watch is in effect into Friday afternoon.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

