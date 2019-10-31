A strong storm will bring heavy rain and high winds to the region later Thursday and into Friday.
A wind advisory and flood watch have been issued for northeast New York as a cold front approaches warm weather that has lingered this week.
Winds could gust up to 50 mph, which could bring down trees and limbs and cause power outages. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.
Up to three inches of rain is forecast Thursday and Friday, which could push streams over their banks. The flood watch is in effect into Friday afternoon.
