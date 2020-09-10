Wind blamed for toppling Civil War statue in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Strong Labor Day winds toppled an 1870s Civil War soldier statue in the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward on Monday.
The copper statue, a likeness of a foot soldier carrying a rifle, was found lying next to its base on Tuesday morning in the 42-acre cemetery by caretaker Mike Clemons.
“The wind was terrible here Monday,” Clemons said. “I think what happened is he just got weak and fell over. I’m surprised it didn’t do anything to the gun.”
Rumors swirled on Facebook this week that the statue had been deliberately toppled, but officials said there was no sign of vandalism. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.
“We’ve all looked at it, and we don’t believe it was vandalism,” said Todd Kilmer, a Union Cemetery trustee.
The statue had no interior armature, said R. Paul McCarty, the director of the Old Fort House Museum and the historian for the town and village of Fort Edward. McCarty also sits on the cemetery board.
“Normally, in some of those types of statues, they have an interior support,” McCarty said. “So this was all just one piece supported by its own material.”
He said a combination of things happened to take down the statue, including the extremely warm weather.
The statue broke off at the soldier’s shoes. One of them is still sitting on the monument base, while part of the other shoe is still on the soldier. McCarty called it a “gruesome thing.”
“The statue might have fallen backward — this is our theory anyway — and the soldier hit his head on the way down, which caused some damage," McCarty said. "But for the most part, it’s mostly intact.”
McCarty said the Sheriff’s Office had been keeping an eye on the statue since mid-July, after a Union soldier statue was vandalized in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs.
The statue is one of two plots in Union Cemetery dedicated to Union soldiers.
“The schoolchildren of Hudson Falls — Sandy Hill, rather, at that time — Kingsbury and Fort Edward helped to raise the money for that statue, among probably other people contributing as well,” McCarty said. “The kids actually were part of the fundraising effort for that. That’s what I have always been told.”
Washington County supplied a great number of soldiers during the Civil War, McCarty said.
The copper soldier is being kept inside the cemetery vault, wrapped in plastic, until the cemetery board decides what to do next.
Some fundraisers are being organized to raise money to rehabilitate the statue. Artist Kendall McKernon has pledged to donate a framed print of his photograph of the statue, titled "Guardian," to help raise funds.
“It is something that must, must be repaired,” McCarty said. “It’s stood the test of time, and we have to get that fixed.”
