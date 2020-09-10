Wind blamed for toppling Civil War statue in Fort Edward

The statue broke off at the soldier’s shoes. One of them is still sitting on the monument base, while part of the other shoe is still on the soldier. McCarty called it a “gruesome thing.”

“The statue might have fallen backward — this is our theory anyway — and the soldier hit his head on the way down, which caused some damage," McCarty said. "But for the most part, it’s mostly intact.”

McCarty said the Sheriff’s Office had been keeping an eye on the statue since mid-July, after a Union soldier statue was vandalized in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs.

The statue is one of two plots in Union Cemetery dedicated to Union soldiers.

“The schoolchildren of Hudson Falls — Sandy Hill, rather, at that time — Kingsbury and Fort Edward helped to raise the money for that statue, among probably other people contributing as well,” McCarty said. “The kids actually were part of the fundraising effort for that. That’s what I have always been told.”

Washington County supplied a great number of soldiers during the Civil War, McCarty said.

The copper soldier is being kept inside the cemetery vault, wrapped in plastic, until the cemetery board decides what to do next.