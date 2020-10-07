 Skip to main content
Wind advisory issued for region
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Lake George and Saratoga area beginning at 11 a.m. today.

Winds of between 15 and 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible. The advisory will be in effect through 11 p.m.

A cold front is moving through the area, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 62 degrees with a low of 41 this evening.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with a high of 56 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

