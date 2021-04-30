 Skip to main content
Wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for much of region
Wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for much of region

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for much of the area.

The advisory covers Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

West winds of 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause downed tree limbs and power outages.

The temperature on Friday will reach a high of 54 degrees and a low of 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 58 degrees.

It will be warmer on Sunday with a slight chance of showers with temperatures reaching 67 degrees.

