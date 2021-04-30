Wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for much of region

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for much of the area.

The advisory covers Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

West winds of 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause downed tree limbs and power outages.

The temperature on Friday will reach a high of 54 degrees and a low of 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 58 degrees.

It will be warmer on Sunday with a slight chance of showers with temperatures reaching 67 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.