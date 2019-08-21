{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Wilton man was sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail on Tuesday for driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.

George P. Manuel, 56, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest on the Northway in Clifton Park in March.

The charge was brought because he drove drunk with a child under the age of 16.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed the jail term.

