Wilton man receives 3 years of probation for DWI

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man was sentenced to 3 years of probation for a driving while intoxicated arrest that occurred in July 2019.

Ryan M. LeClair, 41, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Warren County Court to misdemeanor DWI. He was arrested on July 9, 2019, after being pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway near Exit 18 for speeding.

LeClair had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15%. He was initially charged with a felony because he had at least one DWI conviction.

His license was also revoked for 6 months.

