 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton man receives 3 years of probation for DWI
0 comments

Wilton man receives 3 years of probation for DWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man was sentenced to 3 years of probation for a driving while intoxicated arrest that occurred in July 2019.

Ryan M. LeClair, 41, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Warren County Court to misdemeanor DWI. He was arrested on July 9, 2019, after being pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway near Exit 18 for speeding.

LeClair had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15%. He was initially charged with a felony because he had at least one DWI conviction.

His license was also revoked for 6 months.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News