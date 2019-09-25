{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Wilton man has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for his guilty plea to felony driving while intoxicated.

Philip E. Griffith Jr, 54, of Corinth Mountain Road, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in connection with an arrest by State Police last March 21 in Wilton.

Felony DWI charges are filed when a driver is arrested and has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.

He also faces $2,000 in fines.

