Wilton man jailed on child sex abuse charges
WILTON — A Wilton man faces several criminal charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young child, records show.

Kevin A. Burton, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by State Police, according to the agency's public information website.

The charges allege he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. He was arrested Thursday after an investigation that began Feb. 11, the website showed.

Burton was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

First-degree criminal sexual act is punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.

