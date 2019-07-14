{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A Wilton man faces charges for allegedly cashing a stolen check, according to police.

Shane P. Wilbur, 25, was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office after the agency got a complaint about checks being stolen from a Wilton resident's mail, police said in a news release.

Wilbur was found to have cashed at least one check, which led to a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Wilbur was arraigned and released pending prosecution.

