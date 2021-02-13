 Skip to main content
Wilton Golden Corral, hotel file for bankruptcy protections following PPP lawsuit
Wilton Golden Corral, hotel file for bankruptcy protections following PPP lawsuit

Golden Corral

The Golden Corral and Comfort Inn & Suites along Old Gick Road in Wilton filed for bankruptcy protection last month amid a legal battle with Adirondack Trust Co., which claims the owners of the businesses — who also own the Golden Corral franchise in Queensbury — misused nearly $2 million in funds borrowed under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

 Chad Arnold,

WILTON — The Golden Corral and Comfort Inn & Suites along Old Gick Road filed for bankruptcy protection last month amid a legal battle with Adirondack Trust Co., which claims the owners of the businesses misused nearly $2 million in funds borrowed under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The establishments are owned by Niral Patel and his mother, Niramala, who also own the Golden Corral in Queensbury and operate similar establishments throughout New York and New Jersey.

A lawsuit was filed against the Patels and 10 of their business entities in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County back in October by Adirondack Trust Co., which alleges the pair misused $1.9 million in loans borrowed under the Paycheck Protection Program to pay for personal expenses, including mortgage payments on Niramala’s house.

The Paycheck Protection Program was included as part of the CARES Act, setting aside billions in funding for businesses impacted by the coronavirus to help cover business-related expenses, including mortgages, utilities and payroll.

The loans, which were distributed through local banks, turn into forgivable grants if at least 60% of the funds were used to cover payroll expenses.

Due to the pandemic, the Patels have kept their Golden Corral franchises closed, but have continued to operate the Comfort Inn & Suites.

Adirondack Trust Co. placed a hold on the funds after learning of the alleged misuse in September, before filing the lawsuit seeking to recoup the funds a shortly after.

But the Jan. 11 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings of Jagdamba II Corp. and Maha Laxmi II Corp. — two of the Patels’ business entities listed in the lawsuit, which operate the Golden Corral and Comfort Inn & Suites, respectively — prevents the lawsuit from moving forward.

The bankruptcy filings were first reported by the Times Union.

A lawyer for Adirondack Trust Co. did not return a request for comment.

The Patels have admitted to transferring the money from their business accounts to a personal checking account, but have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the funds were used for business purposes only, and they have the documentation to prove it, according to court documents.

In December, the pair filed a counterclaim against Adirondack Trust Co. seeking $10 million, arguing the bank’s decision to freeze their funds has negatively impacted their business.

The Patels are also facing a lawsuit in Suffolk County filed by BankUnited NA, which alleges their companies have failed to pay back $2.57 million in loans.

There are also 80 tax liens against the pair’s various businesses, totaling $6.6 million.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government.

