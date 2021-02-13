Wilton Golden Corral, hotel file for bankruptcy protections following PPP lawsuit

Due to the pandemic, the Patels have kept their Golden Corral franchises closed, but have continued to operate the Comfort Inn & Suites.

Adirondack Trust Co. placed a hold on the funds after learning of the alleged misuse in September, before filing the lawsuit seeking to recoup the funds a shortly after.

But the Jan. 11 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings of Jagdamba II Corp. and Maha Laxmi II Corp. — two of the Patels’ business entities listed in the lawsuit, which operate the Golden Corral and Comfort Inn & Suites, respectively — prevents the lawsuit from moving forward.

The bankruptcy filings were first reported by the Times Union.

A lawyer for Adirondack Trust Co. did not return a request for comment.

The Patels have admitted to transferring the money from their business accounts to a personal checking account, but have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the funds were used for business purposes only, and they have the documentation to prove it, according to court documents.

In December, the pair filed a counterclaim against Adirondack Trust Co. seeking $10 million, arguing the bank’s decision to freeze their funds has negatively impacted their business.