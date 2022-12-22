Wilsons to sell Willard Mountain Ski Area after nearly 30 years as operators

EASTON — For the first time in almost 30 years, Willard Mountain Ski Area in Easton won’t be operated by Charles “Chic” Wilson and his wife, Kris.

Wilson has entered into an agreement with Saratoga Springs couple Joe and Amy Fitzgerald to operate the ski area for the winter with the intent to purchase it in April. Longtime mountain manager Jason Baker will also be part owner.

Wilson was at home when he talked about the move, and he was saying how weird it felt not to be on the hill grooming trails and greeting people. For 29 years, he said, the mountain and the people who go there have been his life.

“I can’t tell you how hard this is on me. I’m sitting here like a horse chafing at the bit. I want to be involved and yet I know, the best thing for me to do is let them do it. They’re good people. They’re bright people. The whole staff, that core of people, everybody is still there. It should be somewhat seamless,” he said.

Visitors to Willard in years past could often see Wilson grooming trails or walking through the lodge greeting people — and he always made time to bend down to chat with kids. Last year, he was even giving them rides in the groomer.

Those interactions, he said, are going to leave a void.

“I’m going to miss the people. The kids especially. I’m going to miss them something fierce,” he said, his voice cracking. “But it’s time ... for Willard to have some younger blood, some enthusiasm, some different ideas. It’s time. And I think the new people will bring that.”

Joe Fitzgerald, who owns a construction company and doesn’t ski, said the purchase is being made in large part because of his brother Jeff, who worked as general manager at the mountain for years and planned to buy it before he passed away suddenly in 2017 at the age of 41.

“It was really his dream, so we kinda jumped in as Chic was trying to get out and we’re trying to make this happen for him,” he said. “It’s really the number one reason we’re doing it.”

The couple said they are aware of the family-friendly vibe that Willard is known and the huge shoes of Chic and Kris Wilson that they’ll be filling.

Amy said she is already feeling that vibe when she brings her two children, Benjamin, 5, and Emma, 3, to the mountain. She said co-workers immediately took to the kids and get them “helping” with tasks as their parents sort out their new roles.

“And we want to carry on that legacy they started and continue to honor them with that and support the community and really be that family-friendly place that families want to come to and have their kids learn to ski at,” said Amy, currently the lone skier in the family. “It’s a big honor.”

Amy also said Benjamin and Emma will be learning to ski this season, and Joe, who worked as a snowmaker at the mountain when his brother was general manager, has threatened to start also.

Wilson said while he won’t be at the mountain as much, other to come to ski, he said he isn’t planning to retire.

“I’m in no hurry to do nothing. I’ll be doing something probably before Christmas,” he said.

Willard opened last Sunday and, because of Friday’s predicted rain, won’t be back open until at least Saturday, he said.

West Mountain to open Saturday

West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury is opening for the season on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m.

Depending on Friday’s rain, plans are to open with skiing on The Face, Gnarwall, Holy Mackerel, Cure, and Frolic trails, along with the learning area, said co-owner Spencer Montgomery.

Last week’s storm dumped knee-deep snow at the top of the mountain and about 3 inches at the bottom, which he said he’s never seen in his time there.

“The mountain looks really good now and it was really good news to get some nice snowmaking weather over the last couple nights,” he said. “It’s just too bad we’re getting that rain. But they’re scaling that back too. They were predicting an inch and a half and Weather Underground is now saying 0.7 inches.”