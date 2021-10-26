Willard Mountain DAR places plaque to honor Susan B. Anthony's brother

JACKSON — A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution fulfilled one of Susan B. Anthony’s last wishes Sunday afternoon with the unveiling of a plaque honoring her brother.

In 1904, Daniel Read Anthony, known as “D.R.” in the family, ordered a granite monument in memory of his and Susan’s grandparents and parents for the Battenville Cemetery. Their mother’s father, Daniel Read, was a veteran of the Revolutionary War who served in several battles. The family was very proud of his service, although the Anthony side of the family was Quaker.

As local historian Debi Craig explained during the open-air ceremony, D.R. moved to Kansas in 1854 and remained there until the end of his life. He founded a newspaper in Leavenworth that is still published. Unfortunately, D.R. died before the monument was delivered.

Craig recently discovered that after D.R.’s death, Susan wrote to a childhood friend in Battenville and included wording she wanted to add to the monument in honor of her brother. Susan died in 1905, and the letter was forgotten until the family recently sold it at auction.

Craig, who is chaplain of the Willard Mountain Chapter of the DAR, thought, “We can do this!” The chapter agreed to take on the project. The granite stone did not have room on the back for the wording Susan specified, so the chapter decided to place a free-standing plaque next to the stone. The chapter raised private donations to have International Bronze Co. design and cast the plaque.

The unveiling Sunday was done by David Read, a direct descendant of Daniel Read and first cousin four times removed of Susan and D.R. Anthony. Others in attendance included Coline Jenkins, a descendant of Susan B. Anthony’s friend and fellow suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton; Jackson Town Supervisor Jay Skellie; Heather Mabee, director of the DAR district that includes the Willard Mountain Chapter; Willard Mountain DAR members; and Susan B. Anthony admirers. Craig recognized Caleb Blackler, grandson of Willard Mountain member Claudia Blacker, who cleaned the granite monument over the summer.

“This is wonderful,” Mabee said. “History needs to be promoted to our youth. An important part of the DAR is remembering our heritage.”

Craig said all four of Susan B. Anthony’s grandparents, a sister who died in infancy, and several other family members are buried elsewhere in the cemetery. Not all of the graves are marked, in keeping with Quaker tradition. The monument stands near what would have been the front door of a Reformed church that the Reads attended.

The ceremony was followed by a reception on the lawn at the Susan B. Anthony childhood home, a short distance away. The house is closed for structural repairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0