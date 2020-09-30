Will museums and arts venues go virtual for the long-term? Views are mixed

Chad Rabinovitz, at first, was merely looking for a way that the Adirondack Theatre Festival could survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It became clear that the future wasn’t certain,” he said.
In the process, he birthed an interactive, virtual theater concept that is helping not just his own organization but also 25 theater organizations around the nation to survive.
Adirondack Theatre Festival has its own pay-to-view system, and is collaborating with other theaters that sell tickets to festival’s virtual performances through a licensing agreement.
Rabinovitz and other area museum and arts executive said the pandemic has revealed new potential for virtual programs, while others do not expect it will be a long-term diversification strategy.
Rabinovitz said at some point, the festival’s live theater performances will return at Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls, while virtual programming continues as a new supplemental revenue stream.
“Our inclination is this is a great opportunity for long-term sustainability,” said Rabinovitz, the festival’s producing artistic director.
Fort Ticonderoga
Fort Ticonderoga, which launched The Center for Digital History in April, was already exploring options for virtual programs when the pandemic hit and expedited the process.
“As staff pivoted from front-facing on-site to remote work this past spring, we were able to redirect our resources to launch this exciting new initiative which will continue far into the future,” said Beth Hill, the museum’s president and chief executive officer.
Federal and state economic stabilization grants provided funding for the initiative, which was part of the fort’s five-year strategic plan prepared in 2018.
“Due to our rural location in New York’s Adirondack region, providing remote access to our internationally significant resources is vital,” Hill said.
The initiative includes a variety of types of programs offered over various digital media and social networking platforms.
Some are free, some have a charge for non-members, and some a charge for all.
Virtual programs are helping the fort reach new audiences, gain new members and increase audiences for programs previously offered only in person, particularly its lecture series featuring history authors.
“A resounding yes,” Hill said.
It is expected that virtual programs will lead to more people visiting Fort Ticonderoga, increasing the number of about 70,000 people annually.
The Sembrich
The Sembrich, a museum in Bolton Landing that focuses on music, history and nature, had about 2,500 people view their virtual music programs and about 2,200 view a virtual historic photography exhibit, certainly more than typically attend concerts and lectures over the course of a typical summer, said Suzanna Bernd, the museum’s executive director.
People from 48 states and more than a dozen countries viewed programs.
“From a reach perspective, it was really exciting,” she said.
Bernd said the museum was “very, very fortunate” that underwriters allowed the museum to redirect grants from live to virtual programs.
“We certainly weren’t prepared to do anything,” she said.
Museum staff now is evaluating how best to use virtual programming in the future.
The Hyde Collection
Other museums, such as The Hyde Collection art museum in Glens Falls, view virtual programming as a temporary stopgap until they are able to return to full in-person programs.
“We’re getting very good feedback that people are hoping to see the faces that are familiar to them at The Hyde,” said Norman Dascher, the art museum’s chief executive officer.
Dascher said The Hyde staff is particularly eager to resume concerts and lectures at its auditorium, which recently was upgraded with new “surround sound” audio and video projection technology.
Virtual vs. live
Virtual programs will not replace live programs, but provide a new experience unique to live programs, said Rabinovitz, of Adirondack Theatre Festival.
“It’s really cool to have your mind read (by a magician.) But it’s insane to have it read from 4,000 miles away,” he said.
The challenge is to figure out how to monetize virtual programming, said Bernd, of The Sembrich.
“I don’t think it’s sustainable to be virtual only,” she said. “People are not accustomed to paying for content on the internet.”
The key is to provide content that is unique, interactive and high-tech that can compete with movie and television streaming services, said Rabinovitz.
“You can’t just put theater into Zoom. The whole experience is changed,” he said.
Rabinovitz coined the “Theater in a Box” concept, in which the viewer receives a box in the mail ahead of time with props to use at home during the performance.
To go with a play about a cruise ship, for example, the viewer receives an ocean-scented candle and a craft kit which the cruise director, a character in the play, instructs how to assemble during the performance.
To keep the performance interactive, shows are limited to 200 viewers, but additional performances can quickly be added if a show is popular.
The caliber of virtual programming the festival is implementing required investment in high-tech cameras and lighting equipment.
Rabinovitz said it would be hard to put a dollar figure on exactly how much has been invested, because it keeps changing.
He’s prepared seven versions of this year’s budget and it still isn’t final.
“It’s expensive,” he said. “It’s going to take a little while to get it right. The art form has to evolve.”
