Will museums and arts venues go virtual for the long-term? Views are mixed

Virtual vs. live

Virtual programs will not replace live programs, but provide a new experience unique to live programs, said Rabinovitz, of Adirondack Theatre Festival.

“It’s really cool to have your mind read (by a magician.) But it’s insane to have it read from 4,000 miles away,” he said.

The challenge is to figure out how to monetize virtual programming, said Bernd, of The Sembrich.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable to be virtual only,” she said. “People are not accustomed to paying for content on the internet.”

The key is to provide content that is unique, interactive and high-tech that can compete with movie and television streaming services, said Rabinovitz.

“You can’t just put theater into Zoom. The whole experience is changed,” he said.

Rabinovitz coined the “Theater in a Box” concept, in which the viewer receives a box in the mail ahead of time with props to use at home during the performance.

To go with a play about a cruise ship, for example, the viewer receives an ocean-scented candle and a craft kit which the cruise director, a character in the play, instructs how to assemble during the performance.